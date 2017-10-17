Scotch Eggs Recipe

Servings: 4
Prep time: 15 minutes
Total time: 45 minutes
Ingredients
5 ½ ounces|160 grams white pudding
5 ½ ounces|160 grams pork sausage, casings removed
½ teaspoon sea salt
2 sprigs rosemary, finely chopped
5 medium eggs
¼ cup|60 ml whole milk
2 ¾ cup|150 grams panko breadcrumbs
½ cup|50 grams all-purpose flour
freshly ground white pepper, to taste
- In a large bowl, crumble the white pudding with the pork sausage, salt, and rosemary. Grind in some cracked white pepper and mix well. Form into 4 equal-sized balls and refrigerate until ready to use.
- Bring a medium saucepan filled with water to a boil. Carefully add 4 of the eggs and boil for 5 minutes and 50 seconds, then drain and transfer the eggs to a bowl of ice water. Leave the eggs in the water until completely cool before peeling, taking care not to break the eggs.
- Place the flour in a shallow bowl, the remaining egg and the milk in a second bowl, and the panko breadcrumbs in a third bowl.
- Working with one ball of sausage and one egg at a time, wrap the sausage completely around the egg. Dip the wrapped egg in flour, dusting off any excess, then dip it in the egg mix, and finally into the panko.
- Meanwhile, heat the oven to 350°F. Heat 2-inches oil in a large saucepan until a deep-fry thermometer reaches 350°F. Fry the eggs for 1 1/2 minutes until golden brown, then transfer to a baking sheet and bake for 5 minutes. Let rest for 1 minute, then serve with caper aioli.
