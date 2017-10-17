VICE
Scotch Eggs Recipe

Servings: 4
Prep time: 15 minutes
Total time: 45 minutes

Ingredients

5 ½ ounces|160 grams white pudding
5 ½ ounces|160 grams pork sausage, casings removed
½ teaspoon sea salt
2 sprigs rosemary, finely chopped
5 medium eggs
¼ cup|60 ml whole milk
2 ¾ cup|150 grams panko breadcrumbs
½ cup|50 grams all-purpose flour
freshly ground white pepper, to taste

  1. In a large bowl, crumble the white pudding with the pork sausage, salt, and rosemary. Grind in some cracked white pepper and mix well. Form into 4 equal-sized balls and refrigerate until ready to use.
  2. Bring a medium saucepan filled with water to a boil. Carefully add 4 of the eggs and boil for 5 minutes and 50 seconds, then drain and transfer the eggs to a bowl of ice water. Leave the eggs in the water until completely cool before peeling, taking care not to break the eggs.
  3. Place the flour in a shallow bowl, the remaining egg and the milk in a second bowl, and the panko breadcrumbs in a third bowl.
  4. Working with one ball of sausage and one egg at a time, wrap the sausage completely around the egg. Dip the wrapped egg in flour, dusting off any excess, then dip it in the egg mix, and finally into the panko.
  5. Meanwhile, heat the oven to 350°F. Heat 2-inches oil in a large saucepan until a deep-fry thermometer reaches 350°F. Fry the eggs for 1 1/2 minutes until golden brown, then transfer to a baking sheet and bake for 5 minutes. Let rest for 1 minute, then serve with caper aioli.

