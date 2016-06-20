Scraps Is Playing Volumes and Has Just Dropped a New Track From Her Forthcoming Album ‘TTNIK’

We are excited about two pieces of news this Tuesday morning. Scraps has just released “She Devil” a new track from her forthcoming album and Volumes festival announced their 2016 lineup which includes Scraps alongside Noisey favourites BV, Dro Carey, Milwaukee Banks, Donny Benet, 100%, California Girls, Marcus Whale, Orb, Unity Floors and Terrible Truths.

ICUDK Scraps is Brisbane musician Laura Hill. She has jokingly referred to the name being crap between two s’ but there’s nothing remotely crap about the twisted cosmic pop that Hill creates.

Videos by VICE

Utilising a minimalist set up of drum machine, keyboard and synth, Scraps forges a sound that is as dense as it is bright. Think Erotica-era Madonna dampened with the darker psyche of Kraftwerk and Gary Numan.

After strong releases on hometown labels Bedroom Suck and Disembraining Machine and a 2014 LP on UK label Fire, Hill is set to release TTNIK, a new album on Canberra based label Moontown Records.

Listen to “She Devil” taken from TTNIK below.

Now into its second year Volumes will be held in Sydney August 26 and 27. The multi-stage, multi-venue festival takes place around Oxford Square and includes over 80 acts and this year includes a THUMP curated stage. Check the lineup below and head here to grab a ticket.

Noisey: The song was originally called “Never Never Ever”. Should you never say never or are there times when it’s perfectly acceptable to admit defeat?

Laura Hill: Yeah song titles change, just as versions of the song change in the performance process. Should you never say never, or admit defeat? That depends. I think the lyrics refer to never ever leaving Brisbane, or suggests that stale demure of being addicted to a city or lover that no longer serves you. Defeat? Perhaps, but it’s worth it.

What were some of the highlights or your recent US tour?

The whole tour was amazing. Road tripping and playing a bunch of shows with Psychiceyeclix (UK), Phantom Chips(UK) and Solypsis (US) was definitely a highlight and every night we partied hard then hit up a new town. The Ann Arbor show at the Club Above was awesome cause they had a great sound system and cause Madonna played there. I was all starstruck.

Did you find much difference between shows in the US and Australia?

There’s not much difference with the shows. It was pretty awesome to play in independent venues/clubs that have been around for decades, like TriTriangle in Chicago.

Speaking of shows you are playing Volumes Festival. Who else on the lineup are you looking forward to seeing?

I’m keen to catch Terrible Truths, California Girls, and seeing what Lucy Cliche is up to.

VOLUMES 2016

FRIDAY 26 AUGUST

BV

Dro Carey

Koi Child

Charles Murdoch

Rainbow Chan

Alba

Silent Jay x Jace XL

HTMLflowers

DEER

Milwaukee Banks

30/70

Christopher Port

Lupa J

Jaysways

Body Promise

Sidechains

Melty

Spirals

Godriguez

SATURDAY 27 AUGUST

Nicholas Allbrook

Slum Sociable

Fishin

Mall Grab

Donny Benet

Mossy

Rolling Blackouts CF

You Beauty

Cliques

Marcus Whale

Habits

Zero Percent

Good Boy

Orb

Unity Floors

Terrible Truths

The Harpoons

Hubert Clarke Jr

Null

Babicka

Leo James

Scott & Charlene’s Wedding

Darts

Summer Flake

Angie

Scraps

100%

California Girls

Good Morning

Solid Effort

Us The Band

Xanga

Nite Fleit

Andy Garvey

Adi Toohey

Playful Sound

Tickets available now through Moshtix.