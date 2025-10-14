Seeing the Light: How Near-Death Experiences Can Ruin Lives

Dying is the easy part. The hard part is coming back and realizing the world you loved doesn’t make sense anymore.

A new study published in Psychology of Consciousness: Theory, Research, and Practice found that the people who’ve crossed the threshold and returned often pay a strange price. Researchers at the University of Virginia surveyed 167 survivors of near-death experiences—people who reported leaving their bodies, moving toward light, or meeting loved ones—and discovered that many lost far more than their fear of dying.

Nearly half said the experience fractured parts of their lives. One in five reported strained relationships, fading friendships, or full-blown divorces. The peace they felt while near death made ordinary life seem trivial. “My NDE was considerable; I know I’ll never be the same person ever,” one participant wrote. “Ongoing reflection and inner work are needed daily.”

Near-Death Experiences Leave People With Bleak Side Effects

Lead researcher Dr. Bruce Greyson described these “reentry problems” as a kind of culture shock. People spoke of awakening into unconditional love, only to return to bills, traffic, and conversations that suddenly felt hollow. About 70 percent reported major shifts in spiritual or religious beliefs. More than a third changed careers or lifestyles completely.

Eighty-five percent said they wanted to talk about what happened, yet more than half were afraid to. Some feared being dismissed or treated as unstable. Nearly one in five who told medical professionals said the response made them feel worse. “All the responses were textbook and uninspired,” a participant said. “Very disappointing.”

Validation made all the difference. Those who felt believed by the first person they told recovered faster and adjusted better. Peer support groups and near-death experience communities offered the strongest sense of relief, often more than therapy. Greyson noted that most clinicians still lack training for these experiences, even though the American Psychiatric Association lists them under “spiritual or religious problems,” not mental disorders.

Many survivors said integration takes years. They move between two realities—the love they remember and the life they returned to—without ever fully reconciling the two.

Death gave them clarity, but clarity can be a burden. Once you’ve seen forever, ordinary life feels temporary.