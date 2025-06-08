Seth Rollins Wins His Second Money in the Bank

Seth Rollins joins CM Punk, Edge, and The Miz in an elite club — the only men to win the Money in the Bank briefcase twice. Rollins had pretty stiff competition to go up against. LA Knight, Andrade, Penta, El Grande Americano, and Solo Sikoa all vied for the coveted title opportunity. Of course, the winner of the Ladder Match can cash in the contract any time over the next year. Naomi won the women’s match earlier in the night, fighting off heavy hitters like Rhea Ripley, Stephanie Vaquer, and Alexa Bliss.

Rollins famously became Mr. Money in the Bank in 2014 after turning on his Shield brethren and siding with The Authority. He cashed in the contract in what’s known as the “Heist of the Century,” cashing in on Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 31. The divisive win defined his career in WWE where he’s a multi-time champion and first-ballot WWE Hall of Famer.

Videos by VICE

Seth Rollins Becomes Mr. Money in the Bank (Again)

Rollins had help from his posse–Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed–acting as his muscle to plow over his opponents. Jacob Fatu and JC Mateo attempted to even the odds, but this is when Fatu turned on Sikoa. As the former Bloodline leader ascended the ladder, Fatu grabbed his leg and stopped him, screaming, “I hate you.” Rollins’ final obstacle was LA Knight, who tried to stop Rollins again, but he got served a stomp instead.

Of course, just because he won doesn’t mean he’ll be successful. The men’s cash-ins have a pretty split success-to-failure rate. Last year, Drew McIntyre won the briefcase and lost it the same night. He’s been adamant about taking back the World Heavyweight Championship since he lost it at WrestleMania 40 to McIntyre (who lost it to Damian Priest). Jey Uso remains the current World Heavyweight Champion.

