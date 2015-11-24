7 Thanksgiving Pie Recipes for Any Skill Level

Consider the pie hole. Rather, consider its origins.

Why do we refer to our mouths as pie holes rather than, say, cheese holes or ribeye steak holes? Some etymologists might argue that it’s a variation on the World War II-era British term “cake hole,” which in turn may have been a corruption from “ceg hole” (“ceg” being the Welsh word for mouth).

But none of that really matters, now does it? Not when we have so many pies to cram in our holes, anyway.

We’ve got apple pie from one of the world’s leading experts on American apples.

RECIPE: Burford Apple Pie

We’ve got a pumpkin pie dolled up with goat cheese, courtesy of butcher-baker Cara Nicoletti.

RECIPE: Goat Cheese Pumpkin Pie

We’ve got a brown butter pumpkin pie from Four and Twenty Blackbirds, just in case goat funk ain’t your steez.

RECIPE: Brown Butter Pumpkin Pie

We’ve got a gooey-as-hell chess pie from Callie Speer, which is basically just butter, sugar, and eggs cooked in pastry.

RECIPE: Chess Pie

We’ve got a bourbon pecan pie from Pies ‘n’ Thighs, because nothing goes better with pie than a bit of booze.

RECIPE: Bourbon Pecan Pie

We’ve got a chocolate pudding pie concocted by MUNCHIES’ very own in-house photographer/recipe maven, Sydney Kramer.

RECIPE: Chocolate Pudding Pie

And if you’re one of those weirdos who fucks with sweet potato pie, we’ve got sweet potato pie. (You’re a rare and creepy breed, like left-handed people or Furries.)

RECIPE: Sweet Potato Pie

Suffice to say, we’ve got pie, and you’ve got plenty of opportunities to ruminate on the origin of pie hole as you shove slice after slice into it. And for all of our Thanksgiving recipes, head over to our Turkey Day recipe collection to plan ahead.