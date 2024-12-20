shaq-got-pushed-into-a-christmas-tree-again

Shaquille O’Neal got tricked again.

The Christmas tradition that has become iconic at this point on TNT’s Inside the NBA set continued yet again on Dec. 19. The Hall of Fame big man wound up being duped and ultimately shoved into the show’s Christmas tree.

Videos by VICE

For those keeping count at home, this is the FIFTH time that O’Neal has been tossed into the tree. How can the man keep falling for Kenny Smith’s prank? Or maybe it’s a skit? Whatever it is, it’s always entertaining!

In the most recent prank, Shaq was told to head towards the tree to collect a present underneath. When he went to bend down and pick up the gift, that’s when Smith, who also played 10 seasons in the NBA, executed the trick, pushing Shaq into the tree.

The rest of the crew couldn’t help but laugh the entire time with Smith eventually going, “Well, how are we gonna get him out of here?” The former Laker star wound up chilling in the tree for quite a bit of time after the push.

What makes all of this so funny is the fact that Shaq is a large human being. He’s also 52. So to see a seven-footer whose body has gotta be hurting at his age after playing 19 seasons in the NBA.

I think my favorite instance of Shaq landing inside the show’s tree has to be in 2022. That was when he and Smith did an on-air race in which Smith shoved him into the tree while the two were mid-race. That also may have been the most aggressive fall of the bunch, too.

Someone’s gotta stop Kenny! Will Shaq fall it for a sixth time or can he flip the tables and launch that joker into the tree in an act of well-deserved revenge? Only about 365 more days to figure that out.