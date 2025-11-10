Shigeru Miyamoto Reveals Why He Stopped Making Super Mario Games on Nintendo Switch 2

Shigeru Miyamoto recently revealed that he is no longer developing Super Mario games for the Nintendo Switch 2. The legendary creator opened up about why he has stepped down from actively developing video games and explained who is now handling the Mario franchise.

Shigeru Miyamoto Is No Longer Making Mario Games

Screenshot: Nintendo

In a November interview, Legendary developer Shigeru Miyamoto discussed his current role in Nintendo. During the conversation, the Japanese artist went into further detail about why he is no longer involved in the active development of new Mario games on the Nintendo Switch 2. According to Miyamoto, he has now handed off the series to a new team and only plays the first 30 minutes of new Mario titles.

Videos by VICE

“Nowadays, I have teammates who help maintain the world of Mario, so I entrust much of it to them. Even so, I always personally play through about the first 30 minutes of the game and check the interface thoroughly — to make sure it really feels like Mario.”

Although Miyamoto is no longer involved in the development of new Mario games, teams still need his approval. Its basic design needs to specifically meet his standards.

Screenshot: Nintendo

This isn’t the first time that Miyamoto has discussed his standards for what makes a “good Mario” game. In previous interviews, Nintendo has called this “Miyamoto’s Golden Rule.” Essentially, he won’t approve a new project unless it has controls, gameplay, and movement that feel like a Mario game. So while Mario titles can take risks with new mechanics (such as Mario Odyssey’s Cappy feature), their core controls need to feel like previous projects in the series.

What Shigeru Miyamoto Is Working on Now

Screenshot: Nintendo, Universal Studios

If Shigeru Miyamoto isn’t actively developing games at Nintendo, then what is he working on? Well, in the new interview, it was revealed that the Mario creator is currently focusing his efforts on Hollywood. Specifically, he’s been heavily involved in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, which is being developed as a joint project between Illumination Studios and Nintendo.

The new film is set to hit theaters in April 2026 and stars Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Jack Black. Miyamoto also recently consulted on the development of the Super Nintendo World theme parks at Universal Studios. The legendary games developer actually oversaw the design and construction of all three theme parks in Japan, Hollywood, and Florida.

Screenshot: Nintendo

So while Shigeru Miyamoto may not be making video games anymore, he’s certainly been keeping busy. Interestingly, it appears that the teams that Nintendo currently has working on his properties must still get approval from him. In that way, Miyamoto has essentially become the human embodiment of Nintendo’s Seal of Approval.