Shrimp Po’Boys Recipe

Servings: 4 Sandwiches

Prep time: 20 minutes

Total time: 25 minutes

Ingredients



for the po’boys:

1.14 pounds|493 grams rock shrimp

4 cups|946 ml vegetable oil

¼ cup unsalted butter, softened

4 soft white rolls (5-6 inches long)

for the spicy mayo:

1 ½ cups mayonnaise

½ cup|120 ml Sriracha

3 tablespoons lime juice

½ tablespoon kosher salt

½ tablespoon freshly ground black pepper

for the tempura:

2 ¼ cups all purpose flour

¼ cup baking powder

¼ cup cornstarch

for garnish: (keep all garnishes cold)

1 cup celery, thinly sliced

¼ cup red onions, thinly sliced

2 cups iceberg lettuce, sliced

Directions

First, make the spicy mayo by combining all the ingredients in a bowl. Set aside. Next, make the tempera batter by combining all ingredients in a bowl. Add water to make a loose batter. Set aside. Now, make the po’boy’s. Add enough oil (half-way) to a cast-iron skill or Dutch oven and heat to 350°F degrees. Add shrimp to tempura mix and fry in oil until golden brown (about 3-5 minutes). While shrimp is frying, slice bread rolls in half (lengthwise). Add butter and place on a griddle to heat. Once you have a nice golden color remove and add spicy mayo to both sides. Add fried shrimp to bottom bun, place desired amount of each garnish and top with top bun. ENJOY!!!

