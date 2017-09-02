Shrimp Po’Boys Recipe

Servings: 4 Sandwiches
Prep time: 20 minutes
Total time: 25 minutes
Ingredients
for the po’boys:
1.14 pounds|493 grams rock shrimp
4 cups|946 ml vegetable oil
¼ cup unsalted butter, softened
4 soft white rolls (5-6 inches long)
Videos by VICE
for the spicy mayo:
1 ½ cups mayonnaise
½ cup|120 ml Sriracha
3 tablespoons lime juice
½ tablespoon kosher salt
½ tablespoon freshly ground black pepper
for the tempura:
2 ¼ cups all purpose flour
¼ cup baking powder
¼ cup cornstarch
for garnish: (keep all garnishes cold)
1 cup celery, thinly sliced
¼ cup red onions, thinly sliced
2 cups iceberg lettuce, sliced
Directions
- First, make the spicy mayo by combining all the ingredients in a bowl. Set aside.
- Next, make the tempera batter by combining all ingredients in a bowl. Add water to make a loose batter. Set aside.
- Now, make the po’boy’s. Add enough oil (half-way) to a cast-iron skill or Dutch oven and heat to 350°F degrees.
- Add shrimp to tempura mix and fry in oil until golden brown (about 3-5 minutes). While shrimp is frying, slice bread rolls in half (lengthwise). Add butter and place on a griddle to heat. Once you have a nice golden color remove and add spicy mayo to both sides.
- Add fried shrimp to bottom bun, place desired amount of each garnish and top with top bun. ENJOY!!!
From Chef’s Night Out: Pizzanista!
Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.