Where You Can Find the Sigma BF Camera

Can a film camera look film noir? Not the photos it takes, but the camera itself. The Sigma BF, launched this past April, looks like it belongs in the hands of a protagonist (or villain) from a Frank Miller story.

Just look at all of that unadorned, seamless metal camera body. Gorgeous. And like a lot of gorgeous things, most of us have had to admire it from a distance, as Sigma hasn’t been able to keep them much in stock as buyers made a run on them.

There are a few solid retailers offering the BF on a backorder right now. It’s a bummer, but hey, the wait isn’t super long. If you place an order now, you’ll likely have it this year.

Take a look at the rear of the camera and you’ll notice the same minimalism that adorns the front. Even though this has a full-frame, 24.6-megapixel sensor, it’s cleaved and carved away any adornments that could even possibly be considered extraneous.

the rear view of the sigma bf – credit: sigma

Neither Moment nor B&H Photo Video offer expected restock dates, although you can add the BF to your cart or sign up to be alerted when they restock. Adorama, though, says they expect to restock the BF in October. I wouldn’t be surprised if the other two retailers restocked around the same time.

If you think that means you’ve got two months to decide whether you really want one, think again. As more people—ones who are committed to buying one—place their orders, the pool of remaining BFs up for grabs will shrink.

This is a camera that, since it launched in April 2025, has been consistently hard to find for sale. I wouldn’t sit on my hands for long if I were somebody hell-bent on bringing one home this year.