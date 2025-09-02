‘Sinners’ Star Miles Caton Performs Pivotal Song from Film For Millions During Kai Cenat Twitch Stream

Actor and musician Miles Caton starred in this year’s most talked about horror movie, Ryan Coogler’s Sinners, as Sammie Moore (aka Preacher Boy). In the film, he performed several original blues songs at pivotal moments, as well as contributing to the soundtrack. While he wasn’t initially a guitar player, he tackled the slide guitar in order to portray Preacher Boy.

One song in particular played an important part in the film. Caton performed the original song “I Lied To You” during the crucial scene, where his guitar prowess was so otherworldly that he altered time and space.

Caton performed that song again recently while helping internet personality Kai Cenat kick off the third installment of his high-production Twitch streams. Cenat has previously done two other marathon streaming events, which he calls “Mafiathon” in reference to his fanbase. The trailer for Mafiathon 3 pulled heavily from Sinners and even featured Michael B. Jordan, the star of the film.

On September 1, Miles Caton joined Kai Cenat on his stream to perform the track from Sinners. The stream featured Caton dressed in a brown suit, similarly styled to the time period of the movie, and playing a guitar. He stood in the corner of a warmly lit room while his image was played on an old television which sat front and center.

Caton posted a clip of the stream on his Instagram, and fans in the comments expressed their excitement with various emojis and exclamations of disbelief. Overall, the production value of Mafiathon 3 is off the charts, but that seems to be typical for Kai Cenat.

The trailer for the new stream event featured Michael B. Jordan expressing trepidation that Cenat could outdo Mafiathon 2. “How are you going to go bigger than Mafiathon 2. You did 30 days, 24/7, that’s insane,” he said.

“This time, I’m going for a million subscribers. No one has ever done it,” Cenat replied. He also added that this will be the final Mafiathon event. “It’s a trilogy, so this time, we got to go bigger than ever.”

The stream will be available until September 30, and viewing it is free. However, a subscription to Cenat’s channel is around $7, 15% of which is donated to a Nigerian school. Cenat is the third most-followed Twitch streamer with 18.8 million followers.

