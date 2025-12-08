Slipknot’s Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan Has Launched His Own Minecraft Realm

Slipknot founder Shawn “Clown” Crahan has announced the launch of his own Minecraft Realm: Vernearth. The gamespace is described as “a sprawling, multi-mode Minecraft universe designed to redefine community-driven survival, creativity, and competition.”

“Built on custom technology, handcrafted environments, and a play philosophy that rewards mastery across survival, PVP, creativity, and hardcore challenges, Vernearth launches with four major game modes: Oblivion, PVP/Event, Plotworld, and Challenge Mode,” reads a press release. “Together they form a unified ecosystem that supports every type of player.

“These modes will be rolled out starting at launch systematically to ensure a smooth player experience, so some of these modes may not be available right away,” the press release adds. “Explorers and builders to streamers, competitors, and high-stakes achievers will all have something innovative to experience in Vernearth.”

Players can join the server here:

• Minecraft Java Client 1.21.4

• Join Multiplayer

• Realm Link: play.vernearth.com

There is also a Discord channel that players can follow here: https://discord.gg/vernearth

Slipknot recently made a windfall by selling off their musical catalog

In other Slipknot news, last month the band made a lot of money by selling off a majority stake in their music catalogue. In November, the nu-metal band finalized a deal with HarbourView Equity Partners over publishing and royalty rights. No specific amount was disclosed, but it had previously been reported that Slipknot’s catalogue was worth around $120 million.

While their old music may be under new ownership, Slipknot still has more on the way. Earlier this year, guitarist Jim Root spoke with Guitar Interactive‘s Jonathan Graham. During the chat, he confessed that the band was “not diligently” working on new music, but that it was on their radar.

“Honestly, we’ve been touring so much since Eloy Casagrande joined the band that my inspiration is nearly zero,” he said. “And there’s a bunch of music that was written during COVID that I’m not interested in.

Root later added, “And I think everybody else in the band gets it too, and I think they’re kind of, like, ‘Okay, we need to just kind of, like, maybe sweep all that shit under a rug and start fresh.’” Notably, Casagrande later confirmed that he band does have some new music on the horizon.