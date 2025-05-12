Is Slipknot Coming Out With New Music Soon?

If you were holding your breath for new music from Slipknot, you should just take a nice, big exhale.

Recently, Slipknot’s Jim Root gave a backstage interview to Guitar Interactive‘s Jonathan Graham, and the guitarist confessed that the band is “not diligently” working on new music. “Honestly, we’ve been touring so much since Eloy Casagrande joined the band that my inspiration is nearly zero,” he added.

Casagrande joined Slipknot in early 2024, after playing with Sepultura for several years. His addition to the band—which came after their most recent album, The End, So Far (2022)—has been a refreshing change, Root says, but hasn’t necessarily influenced their creativity.

“And there’s a bunch of music that was written during COVID that I’m not interested in,” he confessed, as transcribed by Metal Injection. “And I think everybody else in the band gets it too, and I think they’re kind of, like, ‘Okay, we need to just kind of, like, maybe sweep all that shit under a rug and start fresh.’”

Root certainly isn’t candy-coating the situation, but it sounds as if his comments are less about superfluous complaints and more about him just being eager for a break to recharge. “I wanna get touring behind us. I wanna have at least a month off just to shut my brain off and sleep and all that kind of stuff,” he clarified. “And then when I find myself going out to my little home studio and putting riffs together, then I’ll know it’s time to start.”

While Slipknot might not be writing new songs right now, the band previously revealed that a long-lost album, Look Outside Your Window, is set to finally be released, and they will be going on tour overseas later this summer.

6/4 Sölvesborg, Sweden Sweden Rock

6/6 Nuremberg, Germany Rock im Park

6/7 Nürburg, Germany Rock am Ring

6/8 Nancy, France Heavy Weekend

6/10 Hannover, Germany Expo Plaza

6/12 Hradec Králové, Czech Republic Rock for People

6/13 Nickelsdorf, Austria Novarock

6/14 Interlaken, Switzerland Greenfield

6/17 Ferrara, Italy Ferrara Summer Festival

6/19 Frankfurt, Germany Festhalle Messe Frankfurt

6/20 Dessel, Belgium Graspop Metal Meeting

6/21 Copenhagen, Denmark Copenhell

6/23 Berlin, Germany Waldbühne

6/25 Lyon, France LDLC Arena

6/26 Barcelona, Spain Rock Fest Barcelona

6/28 Viveiro, Spain Resurrectionfest

6/29 Lisbon, Portugal Evil Live Festival

7/19 Mansfield, OH, USA Inkcarceration Festival