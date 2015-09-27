Snapshots of an Intricate Papercut Dream World

If you were to find the scales of a million different dragons intricately arranged in an art gallery, they might look something like Crystal Wagner‘s paper shadowboxes. The artist, printmaker, and paper-cutting master’s new show with contemporary Kathleen Trenchard, entitled Biotica and Follies, is coming to 108 Contemporary art gallery in Tulsa, Oklahoma on October 2. Wagner’s delicately-constructed sculptures look like coral reefs from alternate dimensions made of paper. Wagner describes her work as an exploration “combining 2-dimensional and 3-dimensional forms,” and we see them as a glimpse into a fibrous, flammable future.

See more of Crystal Wagner’s work on her website.

