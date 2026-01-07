The Original Sonos Arc Is Still Around in 2026, and It’s Cheap(ish) Now

Here we are in a new year, and Sonos’ Arc is still among us. Even though Sonos replaced it with the Arc Ultra in October 2024, the Arc has muddled on for more than a year. For the first few months, it remained at nearly full price, making it a near-pointless purchase compared to the newer Arc Ultra for about the same price.

But then retailers decided they wanted these older Arcs cleared out and slashed their prices by hundreds. Suddenly, the Arc became a great value. They’ve gone up and down in price since the major sales of summer 2025, and you might have to buy a white model instead of black, but the massive deal is back and worth your attention if you want something with more oomph than the Sonos Beam for not much more coin.

Videos by VICE

get it while you can

Back in July 2025, when the Arc was sitting at a low, low price. I wrote, “I wouldn’t be surprised if the Arc is on a permanent sale, now that the Arc Ultra has been out since October 2024.” Well, I was wrong. The price rebounded since then, but it’s fallen back down at a few retailers.

I’m 0 for 1 with my Sonos Arc predictions, but new year, new slate, right? I’d be surprised if Sonos continues on for long with the Arc, since the Arc Ultra so clearly replaced it, and I’d bet these deals are just to clear out the remaining stock of Arcs at retailers.

Who knows how long this deal will stick around, or whether it’ll rebound up and crash back down until they’re all gone. But if you don’t feel like shelling out $1,100 for the (admittedly excellent) Arc Ultra, then the Arc at half that cost is a much better value buy.

Just don’t wait too long.