Sony’s Alpha 7R V Camera Just Hit Its Lowest Price Ever

Televisions aren’t the only pricey electronics that tend to go on sale this time of year. Whereas Christmas has begun its merciless creep toward Thanksgiving in recent years, I always think of the holiday shopping season as starting no earlier than the day after Thanksgiving. Yeah, Black Friday.

If you’re an early bird when it comes to shopping and you’re looking even before Halloween, here’s an early deal for a photographer you might know and love. Maybe that photographer you know and love is you.

a mirrorless camera

Being a mirrorless camera, the Alpha 7R V isn’t like those big, honking DSLRs you used to see slung around the necks of everybody on vacation.

DSLR is short for digital SLR, which is even shorter than digital single-lens reflex. It’s a camera that ruled the world for a while, even after smartphones’ increasingly powerful cameras ate away at the digital point-and-shoot camera market below DSLRs.

DSLRs took the prize for being able to shoot fast action pics, but in recent years mirrorless cameras like Sony’s Alpha 7R V have caught up. DSLRs still have their place in the camera quiver of a serious photographer, but their spotlight is shrinking.

Sony’s Alpha 7R V, at $3,298 (on sale, even) may be nearly a thousand bucks off its $4,200 retail price, but it’s still a pricey camera. It’s often on sale for a tick over $3,850, and for a very brief time during the holiday season last year it was almost this cheap. Almost.

