Major Hollywood Talent Agency Publicly Rips OpenAI Sora a New One

People are dogpiling on OpenAI Sora, but can anyone with an ear to the ground really be all that surprised? Sora’s use of copyrighted material by default, at least initially, has drawn a target on OpenAI’s back, and yesterday, the Creative Artists Agency (CAA), a major Hollywood talent agency, absolutely tore into them.

OpenAI Sora sucks. Sincerely, caa.

It was unsigned, but the letter was circulated to media outlets that report on Hollywood. Courtesy of The Hollywood Reporter, you can read the entirety of the CAA’s statement below:

Videos by VICE

“CAA is unwavering in our commitment to protect our clients and the integrity of their creations. The misuse of new technologies carries consequences that reach far beyond entertainment and media, posing serious and harmful risks to individuals, businesses, and societies globally.

“It is clear that OpenAI/Sora exposes our clients and their intellectual property to significant risk. The question is, does OpenAI and its partner companies believe that humans, writers, artists, actors, directors, producers, musicians, and athletes deserve to be compensated and credited for the work they create?

“Or does Open AI believe they can just steal it, disregarding global copyright principles and blatantly dismissing creators’ rights, as well as the many people and companies who fund the production, creation, and publication of these humans’ work?

“In our opinion, the answer to this question is obvious. Control, permission for use, and compensation is a fundamental right of these workers. Anything less than the protection of creators and their rights is unacceptable.

“We are open to hearing the solutions that Open AI has to these critical issues and remain steadfast in our work with intellectual property businesses and leaders, and creative guilds and unions, as well as state and federal legislators and global policymakers, to answer these challenges and set an aligned path for the future.”