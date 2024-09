Servings: 1

Prep time: 2 minutes

Total time: 2 minutes

Ingredients

1 1/4 ounces dark rum

1/2 ounce Pedro Ximenez

white soy sauce, to taste

12 dashes tobacco essence (purchase at a specialty shop)

Directions

Add all ingredients to a cocktail tin over cubed ice and stir. Strain into a small chilled coupette and serve.

