Spaghetti Pie Recipe

Servings: 8

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

½ pound|232 grams ricotta cheese

¾ cup|90 grams parmesan cheese, plus more for sprinkling

2 teaspoons fennel pollen

1 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

6 large eggs, lightly beaten

1 lemon, zested and juiced

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 pound|450 grams ground sausage

½ pound|225 grams ground beef

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 pound|450 grams spaghetti

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

3 tomatoes, cored and thinly sliced

Directions

Heat the oven to 350°F. In a large bowl, mix together the ricotta, ½ cup parmesan, the fennel pollen, red pepper flakes, eggs, and lemon zest and juice. Set aside. Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Add the sausage and beef and cook, breaking up the pieces with a wooden spoon, until halfway cooked, 3 to 4 minutes. Add the garlic and cook, stirring, until the meat is cooked through, 4 minutes more. Season with salt and pepper and set aside to cool. Meanwhile, bring a large pot of generously salted water to a boil. Add the spaghetti and cook until al dente. Drain and cool slightly, then transfer to the bowl with the cheeses and eggs. Stir in the cooled meats and transfer to a 9-inch springform pan. Layer the tomatoes on the top and season with salt and pepper. Sprinkle with the remaining parmesan cheese, cover with aluminum foil, and bake 45 minutes. Remove the foil and change the oven to the broil setting. Broil until the top is lightly golden, 2 minutes. Cool slightly, then remove the springform, slice, and serve.

