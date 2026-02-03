Lily Allen Was ‘Terrified’ of Backlash From ‘West End Girl’: ‘I Don’t Think It’s a Particularly Self-Aware Record’

Lily Allen’s first new album in seven years, West End Girl, quickly dominated the pop culture landscape for its raw, unapologetic emotion. While making the album, Allen was going through a divorce from actor David Harbour after a five-year relationship. The process involved heavy emotions, knee-jerk responses, and even a short stay in rehab.

But after the album’s release in October 2025, Allen seemed to be back on top, career-wise anyway. West End Girl has since been lauded as a deeply personal and cathartic record, with fans and critics praising Allen for using her familiar unyielding wit to tackle an imploding marriage. But even as Allen prepares for a return to touring in March 2026, she admitted to Elle U.K. that she was “absolutely terrified” of what would come from the album.

“When I wrote this album, I spent about eight months being absolutely terrified of what was gonna come back at me,” she said. Allen also admitted that she realized the album was a direct response to something happening to her in the moment. There wasn’t time for reflection or hindsight. She was writing the album while in the trenches of a divorce.

Lily Allen Admitted ‘West End Girl’ is a ‘Really Angry Record’

“I was processing things that were happening at quite a traumatic period of time,” Lily Allen continued. “I don’t think that it’s a particularly self-aware record. It’s a really angry record. And it’s a lot more about rage directed towards other people. It’s not really about self-reflection.”

Despite the complicated vision of West End Girl, it definitely resonated with a lot of people who listened. Most importantly, though, Allen said she learned a lot from the process.

“I think that if I’ve learnt anything about myself from it, it’s that rage is powerful and necessary, and it’s not necessarily a bad thing to express,” she reflected. “In fact, repressed rage is arguably more damaging.”

Considering the overwhelming response to the difficult album, Lily Allen said fans have reached out to her on social media, sharing how they relate to her situation.

“In my Instagram DMs, I get loads of women telling me really graphic stuff,” she revealed. “All I can do is write some music that hopefully they identify with and makes them feel less alone.”

Overall, fans flocked to the album as Lily Allen’s long-awaited return to music. Whether despite its messy, angry nature or because of it. Thinking about how fans were so touched by her terrifyingly raw emotions, Allen added, “I don’t know if it’s great for the soul, but it’s good for the ego.”

