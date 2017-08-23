Spam Musubi Hot Dog Recipe

Servings: 10

Prep time: 20 minutes

Total time: 45 minutes

Ingredients

1 cup|220 grams sushi rice

1 tablespoon confectioners’ sugar

1 tablespoon rice wine vinegar

10 pre-cooked hot dogs

4 sheets nori, cut into ¼-inch thick slices

1 can Spam, thinly sliced and trimmed to the same length as the hot dog

Directions

Bring a medium pot of water to a boil. Add the rice and cook until tender, 12 minutes. Drain, then cool slightly. Add the sugar and vinegar and stir, fanning the rice, to combine. Cool slightly. Lay down a sushi mat (or a piece of plastic wrap). If using a sushi mat, top it with a piece of plastic wrap so that the rice won’t stick. Place about ¼ cup of the rice on the edge of the mat or plastic wrap closest to you. Using wet fingers, pat the rice into the same length of the hot dog you’re using, but about 3 times as long. Place the hot dog on the rice and take the edge of the sushi mat or plastic wrap closest to you and roll it up and over the hot dog. Roll the hot dog away from you so that the rice wraps around the hot dog like it would in a sushi roll. Repeat with remaining rice and hot dogs. Place one piece of spam on each hot dog. Take 2 pieces of nori and, working with one hot dog at a time and with wet fingers, wrap each piece of nori around each end of the hot dog, leaving a bit of rice and hot dog showing still. Seal it together with your wet fingers. Serve immediately.

