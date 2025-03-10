Spending Too Much Time on Your Phone Can Make You Manic

Recent research found that excessive phone use is linked to manic behavior in pre-teens.

The study—which was published in the journal Social Psychiatry and Psychiatric Epidemiology—analyzed 9,243 children aged 10-11 years in the U.S. Study authors explored the pre-teens’ reported daily screen time/habits and any manic or hypomanic symptoms.

According to the study findings, 10- to 11-year-olds whose digital habits include using social media, playing video games, texting, and watching videos are more susceptible to experiencing symptoms like “inflated self-esteem, decreased need for sleep, distractibility, rapid speech, racing thoughts, and impulsivity—behaviors characteristic of manic episodes, a key feature of bipolar-spectrum disorders.”

“Adolescence is a particularly vulnerable time for the development of bipolar-spectrum disorders,” said first author, Jason Nagata, MD, an associate professor of pediatrics at the University of California, San Francisco. “Given that earlier onset of symptoms is linked with more severe and chronic outcomes, it’s important to understand what might contribute to the onset or worsening of manic symptoms in teenagers.”

Spending Too Much Time on Your Phone Can Cause Manic Symptoms

Nagata added that screen addiction and irregular sleep patterns can worsen symptoms of mania, especially in teens who are already predisposed to associated conditions. As such, parents and caregivers must understand these risks and set digital boundaries for children.

“This study underscores the importance of cultivating healthy screen use habits early,” co-author Kyle Ganson, PhD, assistant professor at the University of Toronto’s Factor-Inwentash Faculty of Social Work, said in the press release. “Future research can help us better understand the behaviors and brain mechanisms linking screen use with manic symptoms to help inform prevention and intervention efforts.”

“Although screen time can have important benefits such as education and increased socialization, parents should be aware of the potential risks, especially to mental health,” added Nagata. “Families can develop a media plan which could include screen-free times before bedtime.”