Spicy Gargon Soup Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 40 minutes

Ingredients

4 ½ cups|1 liter chicken stock

3 centimeters fresh ginger root, peeled and sliced

1 stem of lemon grass, cut into pieces

1 red chile pepper, seeds removed and finely chopped

1 small onion, cut into rings

5 ¼ ounces|150 grams sprouts, blanched

1 tablespoon Thai fish sauce

½ lime, juiced

Directions

Bring the stock and 2 cups of water to a boil in a large saucepan over medium-high. Add the ginger, lemon grass, red chile pepper, and onion. Bring to a boil again and let it simmer for 20 to 30 minutes. Remove from heat and strain stock. Add the blanched sprouts, fish sauce, and lime juice into the stock and place back on heat to boil for 5 minutes. Your soup is ready.

