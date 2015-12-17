Spicy Gargon Soup Recipe

Servings: 4
Prep time: 10 minutes
Total time: 40 minutes
Ingredients
4 ½ cups|1 liter chicken stock
3 centimeters fresh ginger root, peeled and sliced
1 stem of lemon grass, cut into pieces
1 red chile pepper, seeds removed and finely chopped
1 small onion, cut into rings
5 ¼ ounces|150 grams sprouts, blanched
1 tablespoon Thai fish sauce
½ lime, juiced
Directions
- Bring the stock and 2 cups of water to a boil in a large saucepan over medium-high.
- Add the ginger, lemon grass, red chile pepper, and onion. Bring to a boil again and let it simmer for 20 to 30 minutes.
- Remove from heat and strain stock. Add the blanched sprouts, fish sauce, and lime juice into the stock and place back on heat to boil for 5 minutes. Your soup is ready.
