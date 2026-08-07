Splatoon Raiders Patch Optimizes The Game With Some Timely Fixes

Splatoon Raiders drops its latest update and provides some much-needed fixes to help optimize the Nintendo Switch 2 game.

Splatoon Raiders Version 1.1.1 Full Details

Screenshot: Nintendo

Splatoon Raiders officially released a few weeks ago on July 23 and the game has quickly become another hit for the Nintendo Switch 2. The looter-shooter embraces the classic Splatoon aesthetic, but leans away from multiplayer to appeal to a wider audience of gamers.

Videos by VICE

Sales have been strong so far and it seems like Splatoon Raiders has been a successful experiment that expands the Splatoon franchise in a whole new direction. To keep the community engaged, the team is releasing a new patch to further optimize the gameplay experience and to resolve a few frustrating bugs.

Here are the full patch notes for version 1.1.1:

When releasing a tank’s limiter, you can now release it without holding down the A Button.

Fixed an issue in which the feature to hide elements like the Showstopper Gauge when you don’t push any buttons for a certain period of time in the Hideout Ship or dungeons wasn’t working as intended.

Fixed an issue in which the Emergency Damage Up effect was not applied to explosion damage added with the Splatchet’s Explosive Steps.

Fixed an issue in which you occasionally couldn’t move after using a Splatchet immediately after having done a Squid Roll from a wall.

Fixed an issue in Soyu Cliffs, in which a Fish Stick would occasionally move into the terrain and could not be defeated.

Fixed an issue in HOPPING, which you can play on the Arcade Cabinet, in which the Exploration Bot would occasionally stop hitting Salmonids.

Fixed an issue in which the game could crash if you tapped the Nintendo Switch 2 touchscreen on the screen where the fog swirls after launching the game.

Several other adjustments have been made to improve the gameplay experience.

Version 1.1.1 was released on August 6 and should be available to download for any Nintendo Switch 2 owners who already have Splatoon Raiders installed. The update mostly includes subtle fixes, but players will likely quickly notice the change to releasing a tanker’s limit. Players can now release it without holding down the A Button.

It will be very exciting to see what sort of continued support Splatoon Raiders receives in the coming months and if Nintendo attempts to keep it updated like a typical live service game with frequent events, DLC, and other updates to keep the community coming back to the grind for more.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more news and updates on Splatoon Raiders and the Nintendo Switch 2.

Splatoon Raiders is available now exclusively on Nintendo Switch 2.