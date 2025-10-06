Well, They Just Wedged Spotify Into ChatGPT

“Hey, ChatGPT, what do you think I should listen to next if this is my favorite Spotify playlist?” From October 6, 2025, you can ask ChatGPT for recommendations based directly on your Spotify.

You don’t have to be a Spotify Premium subscriber. Free Spotify accounts can use the integration, too.

“Spotify will not share music, podcasts, or any other audio or video content on our platform with OpenAI for training purposes.” That’s what caught my attention most of all. I just assume, by default, that any free feature or program is making money off your usage data.

After all, as the old saying accurately goes, “if you’re not paying for the product, you are the product.” Surely, there’s a business upside for these two companies, but it’s surprisingly reassuring to see Spotify state that up front. Ostensibly this means there won’t be any opt-out hoop to jump through in order to keep them from sharing your data.

You can describe situations and ask ChatGPT to make recommendations that fit them, such as creating a road trip playlist. Or you can ask it to make a playlist made up exclusively of your most-played songs in a certain genre.

I’m surprised Spotify agreed to let OpenAI do this. Spotify has been bending over backwards to integrate smarter algorithms that funnel people toward new recommendations, just like Netflix does, in order to keep people in the Spotify app and keep them listening.

When people can pop into ChatGPT for Spotify recommendations, they’re out of the Spotify app, and yeah, ideally the integration would funnel them to reenter Spotify again, but you don’t nudge people out the front door of the store and hope to get them to come back in again. You keep ’em in the store, digital or otherwise, to keep them browsing.

