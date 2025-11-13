Like Wrapped? Spotify Now Lets You Review Your Week in Music Anytime.

For 10 years now, Spotify Wrapped’s end-of-year look back on each user’s streaming preferences has been a cultural touchstone. People compare with their friends and post their results on their social media (or hide them, if they’re embarrassing).

It allows for a neat, zoomed-out look at ourselves, one we don’t see when we’re neck-deep in the latest bop. Spotify’s most recent addition, called Listening Stats, is like Wrapped, but in weekly doses.

what it’ll show you

Under the Listening Stats screen on your Spotify app, whenever you want you’ll be able to see your most-played artists and songs you’ve listened to over the past week. It’ll also create playlists composed of songs Spotify’s algorithm thinks you’ll want to hear, based upon your past week’s worth of songs.

“Each week, it also includes a special highlight that captures what makes your listening unique, whether it’s a milestone, a new discovery, or a fan moment,” wrote Spotify in a November 6 announcement.

The stats are updated once every 24 hours, so it operates on a constantly rolling basis, rather than having one set of stats up for a week unchanged and then suddenly switching over to a new week’s worth of stats.

Users of both Spotify’s Premium (paid) and free plans will get access to Listening Stats. So many features are hidden behind paywalls these days. It’s nice when a newly announced feature shows up on a service’s free tier.

“It’s all about exploring your unique music taste, and maybe uncovering something new along the way, just like you do with daylist, Release Radar and Discover Weekly,” a Spotify spokesperson added in a message to the press. “It’s also the perfect warm-up to Wrapped, our big year-end celebration of music and fandom.”

Let’s hope it goes over better than last year’s Wrapped, which incorporated AI to a degree many people didn’t enjoy.