Spotify’s Latest Feature Lets You Go On Vacation in Style

Spotify now allows users to create playlists for their out-of-office emails. Titled ‘OOO,’ the service asks users questions about where they’re going and what type of trip they are taking (business or pleasure). It will then create a custom playlist featuring artists popular in the area in which the user is traveling.

Like regular out-of-office emails, you can set an automatic response to emails and a length of time in which the playlist will be available. A link in your auto response emails will take people to your custom playlist in another window.

OOO is available now.