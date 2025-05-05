‘SpreadCheat’ Is the Ultimate Windows 3.1-Esque Puzzler, and It’s Even Got a Knock-off Clippy for Good Measure

Let’s just be real here: Windows 3.1 was a vibe. Sure, I have plenty of good memories of the Frutiger Aero vibes from Windows XP, but 3.1 was one of the first operating systems I recall using. Yes, I’m also incredibly old, and my knees hurt while I’m typing this, but we’ll address that at a later time. SpreadCheat is the ultimate puzzler, combining the current finance bro grindset with this vintage theme. And the result? Beautiful, terrifying nostalgia, all with a biting sense of humor, and plenty of puzzles that had me saying, “What the hell should I do next?” And that’s when you know it’s a good puzzle game.

Screenshot: Games People Play

‘Spreadcheat’ Nails the Presentation, the Puzzles, and Everything in Between

It doesn’t matter if it’s Pokémon cards, stocks, or sneakers. Finance bros are on that non-stop rise and grind mindset, and SpreadCheat knocks it out of the park on this half. My boss, the main Bro of all Bro-ingham, is about as dense as a rock. He thinks I can hack into the mainframe because I know how to close pop-up windows after someone was watching some… less than savory videos at work. But somehow, the puzzles this dude comes up with? Genuinely cranium crankers. That’s what impressed me the most about SpreadCheat, outside of the incredible presentation. Genuinely great puzzles that had me consistently double-guessing myself.

And if I was confused? Well, the knock-off Clippy would be quick to jump into the party and make itself known. Just like the real deal. But this version is even more snarky. Rather than giving actual advice, it just kind of shrugs its non-existent shoulders and tells me to figure it out myself. Thanks for all the help, buddy. I wish I could just sharpen that little clip art pencil into a nub, but I know I can’t. Either way, the witty dialogue, fantastic puzzles, and a surprisingly interesting story make SpreadCheat one of those special kinds of games. The vibes are unmatched here. And if you’re a fan of puzzle games, this is one that you should be checking out.

Or, if you’re one of those sickos that just can’t get enough of Microsoft Excel. This is the game for you.