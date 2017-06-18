Squid Ink Baguettes Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 2 hours 30 minutes

Ingredients

1 cup|250 ml warm water, heated to 115°F

¼ cup|60 ml whole milk

2 tablespoons melted unsalted butter

1 tablespoon squid ink

3 ½ teaspoons active dry yeast

1 teaspoon granulated sugar

1 pound|455 grams all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon kosher salt

egg wash, to brush tops of bread

furikake seasoning, to garnish

Videos by VICE

Directions

In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a dough hook, combine the water, milk, butter, squid ink, yeast, and sugar. Let the mixture stand for 5 minutes—it should be bubbly and frothy. Sift the flour and salt into a mixing bowl. With the motor of the stand mixer running on medium-low, slowly add in the flour mixture. Let the machine knead the dough for 3 minutes. (You can also knead the dough by hand for 10 minutes if you do not have a mixer.) Cover the mixing bowl with plastic wrap, then let the dough rise until doubled, about 45 minutes. Heat the oven to 350°F. When risen, punch down dough and portion into 8 (3-ounce|90-gram) balls. Roll out balls into loaf shapes, and place onto a parchment paper-lined baking sheet. Brush the tops with egg wash and sprinkle with furikake. Let them double in size again, about 45 minutes. Bake the breads for 35 minutes, until crispy on the outside. Let them cool, slice in half, toast, and enjoy!

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.