Starbucks Thinks Offering Fewer Discounts Will Make for ‘Great Coffee’

Starbucks, the same company that approved its CEO commuting from Newport Beach to Seattle via corporate jet multiple times per week, thinks its customers are getting far too many discounts at its stores.

According to a report published by The Wall Street Journal, newly-instated CEO Brian Niccol has decided that one of his first actions leading the company will be scaling back on promotions and discounts. The company confirmed WSJ‘s report to Today.com, but did not comment further.

In recent months, Starbucks has offered discounts on its app in an effort to attract more customers, lessen complaints about wait times, and detract attention from rising costs, the outlet reported.

While the discounts did accomplish that goal, they also made it difficult for stores. According to the outlet, outposts had a hard time predicting customer traffic and allocating enough staff.

According to Niccol’s plan, Starbucks will not offer deals during the upcoming holiday season but will instead promote seasonal drinks through advertising, the company recently told store leaders.

In doing so, Niccol hopes to return Starbucks’s focus to emphasizing the company’s hallmarks of selling handcrafted, premium coffee in a welcoming environment.

“The strategy is, simply put, just making a couple powerful choices, and then we’ve got to execute like crazy,” Niccol said in September during an internal company forum, according to the outlet. “We will be the community coffeehouse known for great coffee.”