Steve Lawler Takes Us on an Analog Adventure With “Recuperate”

Ever since he started throwing illegal parties in a tunnel under the M42, Steve Lawler’s been a mainstay in global clubbing. Not many other people out there can lay claim to residencies at clubs as game-changing as Ibiza’s Space, London’s The End, and New York’s Twilo.

Not content to just pummel clubs worldwide with his signature brand of minimal-leaning house, Lawler’s also put together an impressive body of his own productions. “Recuperate”, available to stream exclusively below, is no exception. Set for release on February 2nd on Dennis Ferrer‘s Objektivity‘s vinyl-only, hardware-based sub-label OBJ Analog, the single is the first in a series of records bringing a sense of physicality back to house music. With basslines built up on Moog Voyagers, the piano line courtesy of an Emu Orchestra Rack Mount and a taut drum track that comes straight out of Roland’s signature trio of percussive powerhouses – the 606, 808, and the 909 – “Recuperate” is a hands-on, hands-up club-ready bomb.

