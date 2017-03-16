Steven Adams and Enes Kanter Release Weird Video in Support of Russell Westbrook as MVP

Uh…what?

Seriously, what the hell is going on here? Because this promotional video for Russell Westbrook for MVP is weird and bizarre and awesome. Enes Kanter and Steven Adams seem like two of the biggest weirdos in the NBA. Look at them, dressed up in bright blue blazers—is that velvet?—for a fireside chat, talking about their love of Westbrook. He’s the only thing they love more than mustaches.

Westbrook isn’t the lovable type. He comes off as gruff and surly—a basketball madman who probably doesn’t like you. So Kanter and Adams are doing their part to lobby his MVP case with this video. He is their “leader, our hero, our fashion icon.” They love him more than they love The Notebook. I can’t imagine Westbrook getting a better ad campaign. Beat that Nike. You won’t top Kanter and Adams.

Kanter, especially, is a Twitter genius. He’s like Westbrook’s social troll king.

Remember when Kanter trolled Kevin Durant and Lakers fans when Westbrook re-signed.

Stop refreshing the page Lol

it’s true pic.twitter.com/WxyZUHImWN

— Enes Kanter (@Enes_Kanter) August 4, 2016

I ain’t gonna join the enemy

I’m here to compete pic.twitter.com/2Elu93b4P5

— Enes Kanter (@Enes_Kanter) August 4, 2016

Now he’s using his powers for persuasion. Vote King of the Prairie for MVP. Puppies are second.

Update: Russ has spoken for himself, sort of. Steph Curry said he thought James Harden should be the MVP and when reporters asked Russ what he thought about that he responded: “Who’s he?”