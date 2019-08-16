Stone Fruit Bread Pudding Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 20 minutes

Total time: 1 hour and 30 minutes, plus 4 hours down time waiting for the bread pudding to sit

Ingredients

unsalted butter, for greasing

2 nectarines, peeled and sliced

2 peaches, peeled and sliced

½ cup plus 1 teaspoon granulated sugar

1 ½ cups|355 ml whole milk

½ cup light brown sugar

2 tablespoons vanilla extract

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

4 large eggs

1 stale loaf challah, cut into 1-inch cubes (about 1 pound|454 grams)

confectioners’ sugar, to serve

Videos by VICE

Directions

Grease a 9-inch-by-13-inch baking dish and set aside. Heat a large skillet over medium-high. Add the fruit, 1 teaspoon sugar, and ½ cup water and cook until soft. Remove from the heat and cool completely. In a medium bowl, whisk together the remaining ½ cup granulated sugar, the milk, brown sugar, the vanilla, cinnamon, and eggs. Add the bread and fruit and toss to combine, then transfer to the prepared baking dish. Spread into an even layer and cover with plastic wrap. Refrigerate for 4 hours. Heat oven to 350°F. Bake the bread pudding for 50 to 60 minutes, or until the bread springs back lightly when poked. Sprinkle with confectioners’ sugar to serve.

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here .