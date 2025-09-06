Stop Complimenting Your Girlfriend. Do This Instead.

A new study confirms what a lot of women already figured out the hard way: men who do something—anything—are more appealing than men who just talk about their feelings.

Published in Evolutionary Psychological Science, the research followed over 500 heterosexual adults in China and compared their reactions to romantic gestures. Specifically, it measured how participants responded to verbal affection versus tangible acts of service. Women overwhelmingly preferred the latter. Making dinner or helping with errands mattered way more than saying the right thing.

Grand gestures aren’t the point. What matters is showing you’re a functioning adult who notices things and follows through. Early dating gives you plenty of chances to prove that. You don’t need to fix her plumbing or bankroll her copay, but paying attention and doing something without being asked usually lands harder than five carefully worded “I miss you” texts.

The researchers suggest this reflects how women assess long-term potential. It makes sense. Compliments are cheap. Effort costs something. If you say you care but never do anything inconvenient, it’s hard to believe you mean it.

Men in the study showed no strong preference either way. Some favored sweet talk. That might explain why so many dates start with thoughtful texts and end with one person never hearing from the other again.

Another study, also reported by PsyPost, adds some extra context. It found that men with narcissistic or psychopathic traits tend to do well on dating apps, especially visual platforms. These are the guys who look emotionally fluent but treat connection like a sales funnel. The ones who seem charming, then gradually stop making sense.

“Personality is a behavioral disposition,” said Lennart Freyth, one of the study authors. In other words, patterns repeat. If you’re performing kindness instead of practicing it, most people will figure it out eventually. Women just tend to figure it out earlier.

If you’re confused about why your good-morning texts aren’t getting you anywhere, maybe try doing something she didn’t have to ask for. Most people are tired of potential. They want proof.