‘Stranger Things’-ify Anything with This Typography Generator

If you’ve already watched all eight episodes of the Netflix original instant-classic, Stranger Things, well then don’t tell me how it ends. For those who still can’t get the spooky theme song out of their heads (thanks, Deadmau5), we’ve got news for you: a new type generator site, MakeItStranger.com, will indulge you as you type in any words and watch them get transformed into the bold, Stephen King-inspired lettering of Stranger Things. The site is a gift to the internet from the people at Nelson Cash, a creative studio based in NY, LA, and Chicago. Sarah Gless of Nelson Cash also wrote a piece about just how great the typography is. As you can see above, we had a good time with it.

To create your own creepy messages, click here.

