Stream Guided by Voices’ New Album ‘Please Be Honest’ Immediately!

Guided by Voices is Robert Pollard. He is the the constant creative force that stands at the center of one of the most beloved indie rock bands of all time. The GBV following is cultish, he is revered. GBV has seemingly unlikely fans like The Strokes, who rung in 2002 by sharing the stage with them at Harlem’s historic Apollo Theater. Pollard’s been making music either as GBV or under his own name for 30 plus years. Last month he dropped solo album Of Course You Are and now, after the (recent-ish) rollercoaster of break-ups and reunions, he’s reclaiming the Guided by Voices moniker once more. This past February it was announced that the band—a.k.a. Pollard—would be releasing a record and hitting the road, joined live by returning drummer Kevin March, plus guitarist Bobby Bare, Jr., guitarist Nick Mitchell, and bassist Mark Shue (all pictured above).

We’re premiering GBV’s 22nd album Please Be Honest below. From the rascally chug and kitchen room clatter of “The Grasshopper Eaters,” to the sparse, piano-wonky “Sad Baby Eyes,” the pummeled thwacks of “Unfinished Business” to the raw lo-fi pop of LP closer “Eye Shop Heaven,” Pollard is unswervingly, unabashedly himself. No doubt he’ll continue to be so, in the coming months, on stages near you soon (see the newly announced dates below).

Videos by VICE

But for now here’s the latest from the prolific songwriter:

Guided By Voices Tour Dates

Tue, April 26 Nashville, TN Cannery Ballroom

Wed, April 27 St Louis, MO The Ready Room

Fri, April 29 Lincoln, NE Vega

Sat, April 30 Denver, CO The Summit Music Hall

Mon, May 2 Lawrence, KS The Bottleneck

Tue, May 3 Champaign, IL The Accord

Sat, June 25 Calgary, AB Sled Island Festival*

Wed, Jul 06 Pittsburgh, PA Mr. Smalls Theatre

Thu, Jul07 Washington, DC 9:30 Club

Sat, Jul 09 New York, NY Village Voice 4 Knots Music Festival

Mon, Jul 11 Boston, MA Paradise Rock Club

Tue, Jul 12 New Haven, CT College Street Music Hall

Thu, Jul 14 Cleveland Heights, OH Grog Shop

Fri, Jul 15 Cincinnati, OH Fountain Square