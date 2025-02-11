‘Street Fighter’ Star, Peter Tuiasosopo, Who Played the Iconic E. Honda, Has Passed Away

Peter Tuiasosopo, who many remember for playing E. Honda in the 1994 Street Fighter movie, has passed away. On Facebook,Tuiasosopo’s son, Manoah, announced the heartbreaking news to the world.

“Dear family & friends. With a heavy heart, my family and I want to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers. Our father Peter N. Tuiasosopo passed away this morning at 3:16am. My dad lived an amazing life and in no way does his impact stop here. We will continue to live with him in spirit, and as saddened as we are, he is without a doubt in Heaven with his brothers, sisters, parents, daughter, and Jesus, and no longer in pain,” the post begins.

“His strength, love, compassion, and kindness will forever be felt. My family and I will discuss the decisions regarding a proper Celebration of Life and will announce the details once prepared. We thank you all again for your thoughts and prayers and ask for your continued support through this tough and emotional time.”

Speaking to TMZ, Manoah confirmed that Peter died of heart complications in Phoenix, Arizona. With additional roles in the likes of NCIS, Batman & Robin, and 12 Rounds, Peter became a fast fan favorite whenever he emerged. “My body can be in one place, my mind another,” is a line from Street Fighter that many of us at VICE Games know and love.

“I will be watching the SF movie in honor of him this week then! Sad to hear of his passing,” one Bluesky user said. “Oh no, E Honda, I still quote him constantly. I was always happy he brought joy and warmth to my favorite video game character’s one big live action appearance. He was living in Phx. Wish he had done a con appearance. Would have loved to meet him.”

Peter was the perfect personification of someone who may not have had the most on-screen minutes in a movie, but he made sure to leave nothing on the table when he did appear. Street Fighter is all the better because of him — immortalizing an unsung icon.