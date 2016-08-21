New Study Proves Dancing and Attending Music Fests Improve Your Mood

According to a study from Deakin University in Australia published in Psychology of Music and discovered by Magnetic, engagement with music is associated with higher subjective wellbeing. In particular, researchers found engagement with music through dancing or attending musical events to be the key.

Researchers also found engaging with music in the company of others to greatly affect one’s subjective wellbeing.

Researchers selected a sample of 1,000 participants for the study in 2014 as part of the 31st survey of the Australian Unity Wellbeing Index. In July researchers found music also improves the taste of beer.