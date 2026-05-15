Subnautica 2 Quickly Becomes One of the Biggest Games of 2026

Just one day after its early access build went live, Subnautica 2 has already acquired a massive player count and become one of the biggest games of the year.

Subnautica 2 Goes From Most Wishlisted to Most Played

After years of anticipation, Subnautica 2 is finally here. The highly-anticipated sequel was the most wishlisted game on Steam leading up to its early access launch and the game quickly sold more than 2 million copies within the first 12 hours that it was live.

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So far, peak concurrent players have exceeded many expectations and climbed up to more than 651,000 users. For comparison, the original Subnautica peaked at around 51,000 players. That gives the first numbered sequel a huge leap ahead of the first game’s record and it hasn’t even been live for a full 24 hours yet.

For comparison, Hollow Knight Silksong peaked with 587,150 concurrent Steam users. Some of the most-played games of all time on Steam, like Counter-Strike 2 and PUBG, have managed to peak somewhere between 1.8 and 3.2 million users. That said, for a brand-new game from an indie developer, Subnautica 2 has already put up some incredibly impressive numbers.

Despite the massive influx of players, Unknown Worlds’ move to a more robust backend for 4-player co-op seems to be holding up. From the looks of things, Subnautica 2 is just getting started and players are likely going to stay engaged as the game grows and adjusts during its early access window.

For those who are unfamiliar with the series, Subnautica 2 is an underwater survival adventure set on an all-new alien world, developed by Unknown Worlds. Gamers can play alone or with friends in 4-player co-op.

“Subnautica 2 is an underwater survival adventure game set on an all-new alien world. It is the next chapter in the Subnautica universe, developed by Unknown Worlds. Driven from your home by ongoing conflict, Alterra offers you the chance at a new life. But as the colony ship CICADA shepherds you and your fellow Pioneers to your new home, something goes awry. The ship’s AI insists that your mission should continue. Stranded and faced with near-insurmountable odds, you must do everything in your power to survive. The future of humanity on this world is in your hands.”

Be sure to check back in the near future for lots more news and updates on Subnautica 2 as the early access period plays out.

Subnautica 2’s early access build is available now on PC (via Steam) and Xbox Series consoles.