Ingredients

500 grams bread flour

200 grams sugar

1 gram baking powder

5 grams salt

250 ml. whole milk

57 grams unsalted butter, melted

5 ml. vanilla extract

1 large egg

canola oil, for frying

58 grams weed sugar

Directions

1. In a medium bowl, mix the flour, 1/4 cup|58 grams sugar, the baking powder, and salt. In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment, combine the milk, butter, vanilla, and egg. Add in the dry ingredients and mix until a sticky dough forms.

2. Heat 4-inches oil in a 6-qt. saucepan until a deep-fry thermometer reads 350°F|175°C. Working in batches, roll about 1/2 oz.|10 grams batter into a loose, sticky ball; carefully slide into oil and fry, turning often, until puffed and golden, 2 to 3 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer doughnut holes to a baking sheet with a wire rack. Repeat with remaining dough. Let doughnuts cool completely before tossing in sugar to coat.