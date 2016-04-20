Sugared Doughnut Holes

Total: 30 minutes
Ingredients
500 grams bread flour
200 grams sugar
1 gram baking powder
5 grams salt
250 ml. whole milk
57 grams unsalted butter, melted
5 ml. vanilla extract
1 large egg
canola oil, for frying
58 grams weed sugar
Directions
1. In a medium bowl, mix the flour, 1/4 cup|58 grams sugar, the baking powder, and salt. In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment, combine the milk, butter, vanilla, and egg. Add in the dry ingredients and mix until a sticky dough forms.
2. Heat 4-inches oil in a 6-qt. saucepan until a deep-fry thermometer reads 350°F|175°C. Working in batches, roll about 1/2 oz.|10 grams batter into a loose, sticky ball; carefully slide into oil and fry, turning often, until puffed and golden, 2 to 3 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer doughnut holes to a baking sheet with a wire rack. Repeat with remaining dough. Let doughnuts cool completely before tossing in sugar to coat.