Big Game Meal Kits, Tailgate Kits, and Snacks You Can Still Order Before Kickoff

Since the Super Bowl is in two days, and your food plan is still “maybe wings?,” take a deep breath. You haven’t missed your window yet. While a lot of catering deadlines are already toast, there are still legit ways to pull together a game-day spread without stepping foot in a grocery store or stress-cooking through halftime. From last-minute grocery delivery and BBQ feasts to pizza deals and clutch queso, these Super Bowl meal kits, tailgate packs, and snacks can still be ordered in time for the big game—some right up until kickoff.

Here’s what actually works.

ALDI SOS Big Game Bundle

Best for: Building your entire spread, fast

ALDI quietly became one of the most useful last-minute Super Bowl plays. Through February 8, shoppers can score 30% off $60+ orders on Uber Eats with the code ALDISOS as part of its “Save Our Spreads” Big Game Bundle. That means chips, dips, frozen apps, desserts, drinks—delivered to your door, discounted, and without setting foot in a packed store. If you forgot everything, this is the easiest reset button.

Goldbelly Tailgate Kits (Team Pride Edition)

Best for: Fans who want their city’s food to do the trash-talking

Goldbelly is leaning hard into the Seahawks-vs-Patriots matchup with tailgate kits that bring iconic hometown flavors straight to your door. These ship nationwide and turn your watch party into a regional flex, but hurry up and order!!!

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que Game Day Packages

Best for: Feeding 3 to 6 New Yorkers with zero effort

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que’s Game Day packages are still open for orders through end of day today, with pickup or delivery available Saturday or Sunday. Expect slow-smoked ribs, pulled pork, jumbo wings, and hearty sides that hold up from kickoff through the final whistle. Keep in mind, this can only be ordered if you’re in a city that has a Dinosaur Bar-B-Que location.

Krispy Krunchy Chicken Value Meals

Best for: Solo New England fans or ultra-last-minute decisions

As the Official Fried Chicken of the New England Patriots, Krispy Krunchy Chicken is keeping things simple. Their Value Meal—two pieces of chicken or tenders with signature potato wedges—has no deadline and can be ordered right up to game day via delivery apps or online. Keep in mind, this can only be ordered if you’re located near a Krispy Krunchy Chicken.

Sonny’s BBQ Family Feast & Wing Platters

Best for: Big appetites and no-stress hosting

Sonny’s BBQ makes it easy to go big. The Family Feast feeds four and includes pulled pork, brisket, ribs, BBQ chicken, classic sides, cornbread, and sweet tea. You can also add 30- or 50-count wing platters if your crew eats like linebackers. Orders are available through game day, generally until around 7 p.m. Keep in mind, this can only be ordered if you’re located near a Sonny’s BBQ.

Pancho’s Refrigerated Queso

Best for: The last-last-minute snack panic

Pancho’s queso is sold in 8,000+ stores nationwide and is available same-day via Instacart from retailers like Walmart, Kroger, and Publix. It’s made with real cheese (not shelf-stable), delivers that proper gooey pull, and happens to be gluten-free and vegetarian. (Pro tip: search Pancho’s on Instacart for the fastest delivery.)

Cup Noodles Wing-Flavored Cups

If wings are essential to your Super Bowl spread but deep-frying feels like a personal attack this year, Cup Noodles has entered the chat. The brand just launched limited-edition Wings–inspired flavors—basically instant noodles engineered to taste like your favorite wing orders—and yes, they’re absolutely meant for game day.

The lineup includes Spicy Buffalo with Ranch, which nails that familiar heat-and-cool combo; Lemon Pepper, sharp and peppery with real savory depth; and Garlic Parmesan, rich, cheesy, and heavy on the garlic without going full salt bomb. All three flavors are $1.18 per cup at Walmarts, available now while supplies last.

If kickoff is looming and your fridge is empty, you’re not doomed. Whether you want BBQ, pizza, queso, or a full grocery drop, these options prove you can still pull off a legit Super Bowl spread without losing your Sunday or your mind. Now order fast. The commercials are almost on.