THC Seltzer Pairings for All of Your Favorite Super Bowl Dishes

Super Bowl LX (that’s 60 for those of us who struggle with Roman numerals) is right around the corner. You have less than a month to get your supplies together, whether you’re hosting a party, hitting the bar, or just hanging at home. That means getting your chips, dips, plates, cups, and drinks.

Of course, beer is the unofficial drink of the Super Bowl, but we all want to make it to the fourth quarter and not hate ourselves on Monday morning. So either swap out your beer for these tasty THC seltzers, or go back and forth so you can stay buzzed without relying wholly on beer.

Chicken Wings

The Best THC Seltzer Pairing: Cann Social Tonics

Chicken wings come in such a wide range of flavors that I couldn’t pick just one pairing, so I’m going with Cann’s lineup of social tonic flavors, which includes Blood Orange Cardamom, Grapefruit Rosemary, Cranberry Sage, and Lemon Lavender, plus the seasonal flavor of Ginger Lemongrass. Get the starter pack so you can mix and match your wing flavors with these elevated THC drinks. Some of my fave match-ups:

Cann Blood Orange Cardamom: BBQ and Teriyaki

BBQ and Teriyaki Cann Grapefruit Rosemary: Honey Garlic, Jerk, and Lemon Pepper

Honey Garlic, Jerk, and Lemon Pepper Cann Lemon Lavender: Buffalo and Garlic Parmesan

Buffalo and Garlic Parmesan Cann Cranberry Sage: Sweet Chili, Nashville Hot, and Cajun

Sweet Chili, Nashville Hot, and Cajun Cann Ginger Lemongrass: Spicy Korean, Hot Honey, and Mango Habanero

Loaded Nachos

The Best THC Seltzer Pairing: cbdMD Herbal Oasis Mango Bliss

For your loaded nachos, you’ll want something that has a slightly sweet flavor to complement your salsa, sour cream, and any meat that might be on there. The cbdMD Herbal Oasis Mango Bliss is the perfect choice, with a honeyed mango flavor and slight effervescence that can help mitigate any extra heat that’s sitting on your tongue. To make the pairing even more heavenly, use a mango or peach salsa. Even better, douse the nachos in a mango habanero hot sauce!

Spicy Chili

The Best THC Seltzer Pairing: Cornbread Hemp Salted Watermelon THC Seltzer

Spicy chili is a classic at any Super Bowl party. Don’t forget the cornbread, please! My pick for the perfect pairing just happens to be the Cornbread Hemp Salted Watermelon THC Seltzer; isn’t that fitting? While the drink can’t replace your actual cornbread, it does bring a sweet and slightly salty flavor that simultaneously complements and cuts through the robust and hot taste of the chili. The smooth texture and southern-coded flavor are a must for your SB cooler.

Pigs in a Blanket

The Best THC Seltzer Pairing: Summit Blueberry Pomegranate THC Seltzer

For pigs in a blanket, you need something strong and sweet to balance out all the salt and meatiness. Try the Summit Blueberry Pomegranate THC Seltzer, which has a decadent berry flavor that will work well with the heavy hot dogs wrapped in dough, especially if you’re dipping them in a zesty stone-ground mustard. If you want something lighter, the Summit Orange Passionfruit Seltzer offers the same balanced sweetness with a subtler profile.

Buffalo Chicken Dip

The Best THC Seltzer Pairing: Wana Lemonade

If I show up to your Super Bowl party and there’s no buff chix dip, I’m leaving. And I’ll be back with buff chix dip. This is a beloved modern SB staple, and it deserves a classic pairing: Lemonade. The Wana Lemonade is my top choice, with a refined and familiar lemonade flavor that never disappoints. It’s not hempy or grassy; it’s the lemonade taste you know and love. It goes sip, dip, sip, dip, sip, dip, and repeat until they blast confetti on the field.

Spinach Artichoke Dip

The Best THC Seltzer Pairing: Vena Happy Tonix Grapefruit Seltzer

Another must-have dip, spinach and artichoke, is a tried-and-true couple. What other flavor could break into this tight duo? Surprisingly, grapefruit is the answer. The tart sweetness and hint of bitterness in the Vena Happy Tonix Grapefruit Seltzer actually elevate the vegetables and cheese in the dip and help lighten your palate as you eat this heavy snack. You’re pairing salt with sweet in the best way possible.

Jalapeno Poppers

The Best THC Seltzer Pairing: SOUL Out of Office Cucumber Melon Lime

For something as bold, creamy, and spicy as jalapeno poppers, you need a drink that’s equally complex and irresistible. The SOUL Out of Office Cucumber Melon Lime is the obvious choice, as it brings together watery, sweet, and zesty flavors for a mellow and refreshing profile. When your mouth is on fire from the steaming cream cheese and spicy jalapeno, sips of this THC drink will be truly life-saving.

Baked Pretzels

The Best THC Seltzer Pairing: Mood Classic Cola Soda

A lot of Super Bowl food is spicy as hell, but baked pretzels are one of the milder snacks. And that calls for a traditional drink that keeps things classic. The Mood Classic Cola Soda tastes just like your favorite colas, except it’ll get you stoned while your team scores. It’s one of the heavier drinks on this list, so don’t expect it to lighten up the food. But the robust taste goes well with your salty pretzel, punchy mustard, and gooey cheese sauce.

Hawaiian Roll Sliders

The Best THC Seltzer Pairing: Delta Passion Fruit THC Seltzer

I think the Hawaiian roll sliders are a more recent staple at Super Bowl snack tables, but still worth including. You got some meaty, greasy burgers, likely topped with melty cheese, and the unique sweetness of Hawaiian buns. The best way to embrace all those flavors is with something that leans toward a tropical profile, like the Delta Passion Fruit THC Seltzer. The rich and tart passion fruit flavor will amp up the Hawaiian rolls flavor, while bringing a new dimension to your basic burger. Maybe you can even enhance the tropical vibe with some grilled pineapple slices.

Loaded Potato Skins

The Best THC Seltzer Pairing: Upstate Elevator Ruby Red Ranch Water

Loaded potato skins have a lot going on with them, between the bacon bits, cheese, chives, sour cream, and other creative toppings people bring into the mix. We don’t want to add another heavy flavor to the situation, which is why the Upstate Elevator Ruby Red Ranch Water is the ideal pairing. It has a very light and airy grapefruit flavor with a hint of lime and beautiful bubbliness. With a light fizz and a social high, it’s an easy drink to sip on for all four quarters.

Cheese Pizza

The Best THC Seltzer Pairing: Vena Happy Tonix Citrus Spritz

Listen, I love pizza (who doesn’t?), but it’s never been a Super Bowl staple for me. It seems like the food you get for the person who “hates wings.” Anyway, for those of you who aren’t on the wing train, I recommend enjoying your pizza with a Vena Happy Tonix Citrus Spritz. It mimics the flavor of an Aperol spritz, with the same bitter sweetness and unique fruity taste. If you prefer to mix your own drink, you can always get the Cann Spritz, which is an impressive THC stand-in for Aperol.

BEST THC Drink Mixers to Sneak Into the Sports Bars

You can’t crack a seltzer open if you’re sitting at a sports bar. They’ll probably yell at you. But you can still enjoy a THC drink by bringing these genius THC mix-ins!

1906 Off Duty Cannabis Shots

The 1906 Cannabis Shots are tiny packets of flavorless liquid you just break open into whatever drink you have in front of you.

Spruce Cocktail Packets

If you want more flavor, mix one of the Spruce Cocktail Packets into a plain seltzer water and bam! You have a THC cocktail.