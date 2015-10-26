Surgeon and Svreca are a Match Made in Techno Hell

Every so often, all you need in this life is a bludgeoning slab of total techno terror and there aren’t many producers more capable of that than Surgeon. The man — probably — known to his parents as Anthony Child has been at the forefront of UK dance music for decades now, smashing clubs with his blistering sets and popping up in those of countless other DJs with release after release of brutal, battering techno.

He’s recently remixed Spanish artist Svreca, for Svreca’s forthcoming Narita Remixed. TERMINAL 1 release on Semantica. The package is rounded off with a pair of reworks courtesy of Yves de Mey and drops on November 13th.

Videos by VICE

Check it Surgeon’s stunning remix in full here, and read our interview with Svreca below.

THUMP: What made you decide to remix your EP ‘Narita’? How have you picked the artists for this remix series?

Svreca: I always requested remixes for my own tracks. It’s something great to get the reinterpretation from different artists of your own work. The remix concept is a parameter that Semantica has worked with a lot from the beginning of the label.

Narita is created from all the experiences and emotions related to my trips to Japan, and the remixers also have a strong link with Japan and the places from where I got all the pieces to write Narita.

What was the significance of ‘Narita’ to you and do the remixes also portray this feeling?

As Narita is a collection of my experiences and emotions derived from my gigs in Japan, then yeah; the long travel, the jet-lag, the circadian rhythm changes in my body. My friends there, the places I visit every time I play there, or the ones which are a point of reflection in my life.

I´m sure Tony and Yves know a few of this feelings very well.

What is the significance of the artwork?

It’s an original painting by my favourite Japanese painter Yuriko Shimamura created specifically for one of the FRUE events in Tokyo. I never asked Yuriko was the meaning of the painting. But the first time I saw it I knew it would be the artwork of the EP.

Narita Remixed. TERMINAL 1 is out via Semantica on November 13th.



Follow Svreca on Facebook // SoundCloud // Twitter