Microdosed THC Fruit Snacks Perfect for Playtime

Fruit snacks!? Tiny pouches!? Are we sure these are hemp-infused gummies for adults? I’m sure, because each pouch offers a moderate dose of Delta-9 THC that helps you get a little hazy without surrounding your whole day in a thick fog. The Sweedies Hemp-Infused Fruit Snacks are snacky and sweet and oh-so wonderful for adults who want something playful and mild.

Teeny Tiny Dosing

Sweedies does things a little differently. Each gummy contains a mere 0.5mg Delta-9 THC. However, the gummies come in small pouches, which contain 10 gummies each. Each bag contains six pouches. I know; doing math sucks. The important info is that you get a total of 60 gummies in every bag.

Since every gummy is 0.5mg THC, each pouch contains 5mg THC. The Dream Rings have 1mg CBD per gummy, while the Mood Rings have 0.5mg CBD per gummy. The Dream Rings also contain GABA and magnesium citrate, and the Mood Rings have adaptogen schisandra, Vitamin B5, Vitamin B6, and L-theanine.

Why not just make a 5mg gummy if a pouch is one serving? First off, this makes microdosing and starting slow super easy, so they’re wonderful for nervous newbies. You can start with 0.5mg, which will probably be barely noticeable, and then slowly up your dose to find your Sweedies sweet spot.

But if you know you want 5mg (or more), the fruit snacks make the experience more fun than just eating one gummy. Have you ever had a THC gummy that tasted so good you had to will yourself not to eat more because you’d be way too high? These solve that problem. You get high times and a tasty snack all in one!

Sweet Dreams and Good Moods

Courtesy of author

Let’s start with the Dream Rings. I ate two packs to start, which is 10mg, and my base dose in most cases. These deliver on their promise, helping lull you off to sleep without making you uncomfortably high first.

The extra CBD, as well as the GABA and magnesium, promote relaxation, releasing muscle tension and easing stress. As your mind and body calm down, you start to get sleepy, but in a dreamy, cozy way. You don’t feel groggy. The effects also came on quickly, hitting within 10 or 15 minutes. So you can take one right before bed and don’t have to plan an hour ahead.

Courtesy of author

As for the Mood Rings, these genuinely offer a creative and giggly lift. I wanted to make sure I really felt these, so I ate four pouches and got that inspiring jolt of energy. It’s not like drinking a cup of coffee. Instead of jittery, you feel like your brain is buzzing with ideas and happiness.

In social situations, they can help you be more talkative, engaged, and even a little silly. If you’re by yourself, they can spur you to work on that art project you’ve been stalling on or get you in the mood to finish the book that’s been waiting for you.

The adaptogen schisandra has a similar effect to the BREZ formula, helping you connect with whatever creative task you’re working on. It can also be delightful for other stimulating but chill activities, like a jigsaw puzzle or an aesthetically pleasing video game.

Overall, both gummies gave me what they said they would, but you have to know the right dose for you.

Stick-on-Your-Finger Fun

Sweedies doesn’t call these gummies. They’re fruit snacks, which make them way more fun. The little rings can fit over your fingers and have a squishy, chewy texture that reminds me of a children’s snack. Which they are not.

They have a rubbery, sleek texture and aren’t too far off from Life Savers’ Gummies. They take some effort to chew, so you can enjoy them for longer. They’re actually a snack, not just a one-and-done edible.

The flavors are a bit more mature than Welch’s. They’re not super sweet, but still have that classic gummy goodness. I don’t think they taste hempy, but the taste isn’t sugary enough to satisfy most kids. Again, not for kids!! Even if they look like they are.

As for the actual flavors, the Mood Rings are a fruit combination of strawberry, mango, and raspberry. They don’t taste aggressively berrylicious, so you’ll still get a burst of mango in every bite. They find a delicious balance between richness and brightness, so the snacks wake up your taste buds, but then mellow out into a softer flavor.

The same goes for the Dream Rings, which are elderberry and raspberry flavored. The taste is much more berry-focused here, so expect that juicy and tart taste. The taste is still mellow, with a decadent juiciness.

Trendy Enough for the Gram

It goes without saying that these fruit snacks are endearingly playful. They’re not trying to seem sophisticated and grown-up. Instead, they give us adults an excuse to be goofy with our gummies again. The colorful but minimalist packaging is attractively modern. And the ring-shaped gummies are irresistibly fun to play with while you snack on them.

The pouches give you an excuse to get a little high just about anywhere, anytime. Why not throw one in your lunch pack when you’re heading off to work? Why not keep one in your bag to munch on after yoga? Why not bring one to the park so you can snack while your kids run around? The low dosage makes them easy to weave into your daily routine, and the pouches make them portable as hell.

These capture the new wave of stylish stoner in my eyes. They’re classy but don’t take themselves too seriously. It’s the kind of thing I’d probably get a targeted Instagram ad for.

Made for Microdosers

Compared to max-dosed gummies, these cost more per milligram of THC. So if you want to get as stoned as possible and stick to a tight budget, these are not ideal. No. But these are perfect for people who want to microdose themselves without having to cut up a gummy. My microdosers can take things slow and low with the snacks that were made for them. That for sure makes them a great value if you’re after a little baby high.

Be Sweet on Sweedies Snacks

Eating the Sweedies Hemp-Infused Fruit Snacks feels like being a kid again, except you’re an adult who can get legally high. How fun is that? Shove 10 in your mouth at once or spend an hour eating one pouch — it’s your call. And if you fall in love with the flavors, you can keep munching on them without becoming a total space cadet.

More Microdoses… And Moderate or Maximum Mode

BRĒZ gives you a similarly buzzy and happy energy, and they have cans that are just 2mg THC, making them another fabulous microdose option for creative souls.

If you love a deep berry flavor, try the Cornbread Blueberry Breeze THC Gummies, which contain 10mg THC each and have a luscious, decadent blueberry flavor.

For the people scoffing at the microdose here, you can get your full high on with the Koi Blue-Razz Delta-9 THC Gummies, which have a hefty 25mg THC in each gummy.