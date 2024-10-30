BRĒZ Review: The THC + Shroom Drink That Eased My Anxiety (and Replaced My Wine)

When you buy through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

If you’ve been feeling anxious lately (and let’s be real, who hasn’t?), you’ve probably noticed those ads for alcohol alternatives and THC drinks creeping into your Instagram feed. You know the ones — Apothékary, Sober(ish), and Ritual Zero Proof…

Of course, it’s possible you’re not being targeted with alcohol alternatives at all, and Instagram can literally sense my anxiety through the palm of my hand. Either way, their ad scheme worked because I finally caved and tried one of these trendy, alcohol-free drinks. And honestly? I’m kind of obsessed.

Enter BRĒZ, a cannabis and mushroom-infused tonic that’s become a part of my nightly routine.

Wait, THC and mushrooms — how is that legal?

BRĒZ uses federally legal hemp (so, tiny amounts of Delta-9 THC – less than 0.3%) and something called lion’s mane mushroom to make its flagship drink. But it won’t get you high (in the traditional sense) or make you trip. It’s more like a chill vibe in a can without the hangover.

If you’d rather forgo the hemp altogether, BRĒZ also makes a non-THC version (called Flow) with only the shrooms and adaptogens. I found Flow to be a good alternative for my uh, third espresso shot of the day.

Let’s talk a little more about the other ingredients

So, drinking mushrooms sounds pretty awful, but I can honestly say you wouldn’t know there’s anything funky in BRĒZ. The taste does have a bite to it, but that’s just the elderflower.

Here’s a breakdown of what’s inside:

Lion’s mane extract

Carbonated water

Agave

Italian lemons

Elderflower

Lemon juice

Limonene terpene

Allulose (natural sweetener)

Citric acid

Lion’s mane is a functional (read: non-psychedelic) mushroom that’s been used for hundreds of years in traditional Chinese medicine to reduce stress, anxiety, and depression. It’s also been shown to improve memory and cognitive function.

Elderflower also has some potential health benefits, though it’s not as widely studied as lion’s mane. Some research indicates it may help regulate blood sugar levels, reduce inflammation, and relieve constipation.

Limonene terpene is another ingredient with potential anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. It’s been studied for its possible anticancer and antiviral effects and may even help improve cholesterol and cardiovascular health, but most of the research is based on animal studies.

The Flow variety leaves out the THC and CBD but adds cacao extract, L-theanine, and black seed oil. These ingredients work together to give you a calming, focused energy.

Does it actually work?

The answer to this question depends on what you’re looking for. Before writing this review, I drank 18 cans of BRĒZ over the course of three weeks. I didn’t know what to expect, but I was hoping for something that would ease my nerves and help me sleep at night.

Not only did it deliver on that front, but I also felt energized the next morning. Whether this is because the combo of ingredients worked some voodoo magic or I just got some actual sleep and, therefore, felt rested and ready to take on the day is up for debate, but I think it might be a little bit of both.

The Single is my favorite out of the BRĒZ product line. This size only has 2.5mg of THC and 5mg of CBD. I find it works best if I drink it an hour before bedtime (I’d typically drink it in bed while watching Friends reruns). Instead of scrolling Instagram or worrying about everything on my to-do list, I drifted off into a happy, hazy sleep every night I had the Single.

The Double is a little stronger, with 5mg of THC and 10mg of CBD. If I drank this one too late at night, I wouldn’t be as bright and bushy-tailed in the morning, but I would sleep oh so good, so I’d save these for the weekends. (Even so, I never felt groggy or hungover.)

My main goal of this experiment was to reduce anxiety and sleep better, so I also tried replacing my mid-afternoon latte with Flow. It helped me push through the day without crashing, and I felt more focused and productive than I would have had I just made yet another caffeine-filled pick-me-up.

As far as negative side effects go, I noticed that my mouth was drier than usual during the day (if you smoke weed, you probably know this feeling). And my dreams were way more vivid than usual, which wasn’t great because I’m prone to nightmares.

That said, I can confidently say I haven’t wanted a glass of wine since discovering BRĒZ. (This is a BIG deal because I love wine.) I’m now a nightly Single stan, and I’m sleeping so much better as a result.

How much does it cost?

You can buy the THC-infused drinks as a Single, Double, Duo (a Single and a Double), or Trio (a Single, Double, and one 12-ounce Flow).

The Double is 12 ounces, which is basically a mini tallboy, and the Single is 7.5 ounces. You can buy them in packs of six, 12, 18, 24, and 48 on the website. A six-pack is $40, but you’ll save 25% if you subscribe. (You can also find BRĒZ on Amazon, but you won’t see the THC version there.)

The bottom line

BRĒZ has honestly changed my life in a very small but meaningful way. I’ve been struggling with severe anxiety and endometriosis-induced insomnia for years, and while I still have bad days, this little hemp-infused tonic has made my nights easier.

Before BRĒZ, a horrible day usually meant medicating with a big glass of wine (or three). Now, I just reach for one of these cans, snuggle up with my pups, and let my woes melt into the soft, comforting embrace of peaceful slumber. (It’s like the website says — BRĒZ is a drink to help you feel better without feeling worse.)

But before you go ordering a case, keep in mind that everyone responds differently to cannabis and adaptogens. If you’re taking any medications or have a chronic health condition, you should talk to your doctor before trying BRĒZ or any other CBD/THC product.