Switch 2 Could Be Getting Nintendo DS Games Very Soon

A leak claims that Nintendo DS games could be launching on the Switch 2 very soon. A new patent has reportedly revealed how the classic dual-screened console will work on Nintendo’s latest portable handheld.

Nintendo Files New Patent for Nintendo DS Emulation on Switch 2

When the Switch 2 launched in June, many players wondered whether the console would eventually get DS games added to its Nintendo Switch Online subscription service. And one of the biggest mysteries was how Nintendo would pull this feat off, seeing as the 2004 handheld had dual screens. In fact, it’s one of the biggest challenges emulators have had with faithfully re-creating the Nintendo DS experience.

However, we may finally have those answers. This latest rumor comes from a patent recently discovered by gaming enthusiast MikeOdysseyYT. In an October 16 post on X, the content creator revealed that Nintendo had recently filed patents for what appears to be related to Nintendo DS emulation.

According to MikeOdyssey, this could mean that Nintendo is preparing to finally launch the classic console’s games on the Switch 2 through the platform’s Nintendo Switch Online service.

“Nintendo DS coming to NSO confirmed! Patent breaking news! The following patent shows how Nintendo will manage the dual-screen situation on Switch 2.”

It should be pointed out, though, that just because Nintendo has filed a patent doesn’t mean we will be getting DS games anytime soon.

Companies file patents all the time without actually releasing a product. Still, this at least shows that Nintendo is actively looking into it. More importantly, though, the patent also reveals how the Switch 2 would solve the Nintendo DS dual-screen problem.

How Nintendo DS Games Would Run on Switch 2

According to MikeOdysseyYT, the patents go into detail about how Nintendo would implement Nintendo DS games on the Switch 2. Specifically, players would have three options to choose from when booting up the classic games from the Nintendo Switch Online app: “You will have 3 options. 1. Dual Screen (Parent screen, child screen). 2. Single Screen Mode (Picture in Picture). 3. Switch Mode (Switch Between Screens).”

Essentially, one mode would have both DS screens emulated as a single image on your Switch 2. The lower screen would be a smaller image within the larger screen. This solution is something we’ve already seen on Android devices. The second option would make the top Nintendo DS screen full-screen on your Switch 2. You would then click a button in the corner, which would instantly switch you over to the bottom screen on the Nintendo DS.

Finally, it appears that there could be an option that lets you use multiple Switch 2 devices. One console would be the top screen, and the second unit would be the bottom screen. This option is described as a “parent” and “child” mode.

This feels more like a co-op option than an actual feasible solution. While far from perfect, at least it appears that Nintendo is working to bring DS games to the Switch 2. At this point, I’ll take anything. I’m still bummed that 90% of Pokémon games are still stranded on the DS and 3DS.