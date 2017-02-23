Syracuse Professor Institutes ‘Gillon Rule’ on Midterm After Buzzer-Beater Against Duke

It didn’t take long for the legend of John Gillon to spread at Syracuse. He hit the game-winning, buzzer-beating bank shot three that beat Duke Wednesday night. That was enough to warm the hearts of everyone in wintery Syracuse and send the students out to storm the court. Dillon also vaulted the Cuse up Joe Lunardi’s bracket to a 10 seed, when it once seemed like they’d be on the outside looking in for this year’s NCAA Tournament.

But he’s a damn hero now to 60 poli-sci students. One soon-to-be very popular professor was feeling generous after the game and instituted “The Gillon rule” for his class’s midterm examination.

Not only did John Gillon help Syracuse’s Tournament chances, he helped 60 political science students get their midterm off to a good start. pic.twitter.com/9QmvxiV7Uj

The only bummer about this story is that the exam was the morning after Gillon’s heroics. Although, if they were out celebrating late, maybe they could use the extra points.