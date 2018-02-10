Taiwanese Hot Pot Recipe

Servings: 8

Prep time: 1 hour

Total time: 12 hours

Ingredients

1 Electric Hot Pot

2 quarts|1893 ml Henry Chan’s Hot Pot Broth (recipe below)

as many dipping sauces as you want, like ginger scallion, garlic dipping sauce, hoisin, raw egg, and XO sauce

for Henry Chan’s Hot Pot Broth: (makes 2 quarts|1893 ml)

2 pounds|907 grams beef bones

1 pound|454 grams pork bones

1 pound|454 grams lamb bones

1 pound|454 grams daikon, peeled and cut into 4-inch segments

2 unpeeled carrots, cut into 2-inch pieces

1 (2-inch) piece of ginger, skin on and lightly smashed

1 medium onion, quartered

½ cup|120 ml rice wine

1 garlic head, halved crosswise

2 celery stalks, cut into 2-inch pieces

2 bay leaves

½ cup dried shitake mushrooms

3 tomatoes, quartered

2 tablespoons black peppercorns

kosher salt, to taste



for the peanut sesame dipping sauce:

¼ cup sesame seeds

1 lime, juiced

2 tablespoons soy sauce

1 tablespoon rice vinegar

1 ½ teaspoons sesame oil

¼ cup peanut butter

2 garlic cloves

2 tablespoons peeled ginger, chopped

1 tablespoon honey

¼ teaspoon hot red pepper flakes



for the Sha Cha dipping sauce:

¼ cup|60 ml Sha Cha (Bullhead Barbecue Sauce brand preferred)

1 large raw egg

scallions, to taste

Directions

First, make the broth. Heat the oven to 450°F. Put the bones, daikon, carrots, onions, and ginger on a roasting pan. Feel free to split the mixture between multiple pans if you need. Roast for 30 minutes or until the meat is a dark, caramelized brown. Stir 2-3 times as it’s roasting. Toss the bones and vegetables into a large stock pot. Deglaze the roasting pan with rice wine. Add the liquid to the pot, then add garlic, celery, bay leaves, dried shitake mushrooms, black peppercorns, and tomatoes. Cover the bones with 12-14 cups|2839-3312 ml water. Cover the pot and bring to a gentle boil. Reduce heat and simmer with the lid slightly ajar for at least 6 hours and up to 12 hours. Add more water if necessary. Once you feel like the broth is ready, remove the pot from the heat and let cool slightly before straining the broth through a fine mesh sieve. Discard all vegetables. Feel free to save the meat for later! You might have to skim fat or foam as well. If properly sealed, the broth can be stored in the refrigerator for up to 5 days and in the freezer for up to 4 months. Next, make the peanut sesame dipping sauce. Mix all ingredients in a food processer. Set aside. The sauce keeps for a week and can also be used as a dressing for noodles or salad. Now, make the Sha Cha dipping sauce. Mix all ingredients together in a bowl. Set aside. The sauce keeps for a day. Warm up the hot pot and add the broth. When the broth is hot and ready, add your various mix ins like thinly-sliced beef, pork, chicken; fried tofu; any kind of seafood, fish, shrimp, crab, mussels, squid; beef balls, beef tendon balls, shrimp balls, fish balls; oden. Don’t forget your starches: dumplings, taro, cellophane noodles, Udon, Chinese noodles, and ramen. And last but not least, your vegetables: Napa cabbage, watercress, spinach, bok choy, bean sprouts, enoki mushrooms, pumpkin, or tomato. The sky is the limit.

From How-To: Make Taiwanese Hot Pot with Sue Chan

