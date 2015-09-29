Take a Ride in One of Jacques Renault’s ‘Silver Machines’

Brooklyn based DJ and producer Jacques Renault probably has the kind of life most of us dream of. Sure he still has to take the bins out, and probably forgets to buy toothpaste on Sundays too, yet he gets to do that while making great records, playing great records, and putting great records out on his label, Let’s Play House.



Stream Jacques’ debut album ‘Zentrum’

Videos by VICE

Next month sees the release of his second EP this year, on the wonderful Public Release imprint. The Silver Machines release is classic Renault — all sweatsoaked basslines and rubbery synths, the sound of disco dallying with house at 5am. Or something. Alongside the title track and another Renault original (“Fromage à Trois”) are a pair of very special remixes.

Japanese disco dons Force of Nature have given “Fromage à Trois” a decidedly uncheesy rerub and the title track’s been taken down the woods with a tab of vey strong acid by Velvet Season & the Hearts of Gold, AKA Gerry Rooney of legendary edits duo Black Cock, and Quiet Village’s Joel Martin. We’re traditionalists at heart so we’re bringing you an exclusive listen to the title track. Check it out below.

The Silver Machines EP is fired into the world on the 9th of October via Public Release.



Follow Jacques on Facebook // SoundCloud // Twitter