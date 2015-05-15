Tall and Bitter Recipe

“A little more floral, and less like a dusty incense box, which is what it feels like I’ve just swallowed a tablespoon of.”

Servings: 1

Prep time: 2 minutes

Total time: 2 minutes

Ingredients

1.5 ounces Jeppson’s Malört

.5 ounces Bigallet China China

2 dashes Regan’s Orange Bitters No. 6

.5 ounces lemon

.25 ounces salted honey syrup

1.5 ounces tonic water

Directions

1. Stir Malört, China China, and lemon bitters together and strain over ice.

2. Add lemon and salted honey syrup. Top with tonic water. Garnish with an orange peel.

From Malicious, Maligned Malört Is Chicago’s Most Beloved and Disgusting Liqueur