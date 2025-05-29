TCL Launches Its Brightest TV Yet, the QM8K, and You Can Buy It Now

Relatively hot on the heels of the QM7K, what I said may turn out to be 2025’s best-value 4K TV, TCL has announced and released the QM8K on Tuesday, May 27. One notch up in TCL’s product lineup, the QM8K is for those willing to splash a bit more coin on a 4K TV than the QM7K.

You can order it in 65″ or 85″ today, or if you’ve got a bit of patience and a need for either a Goldilocks 75″ model or enormous 98″ version (with its own gravitational pull massive enough to crush your neighbors Mini Cooper), you’ll have to wait until sometime in June.

premium features

As TCL’s new top dog, it’s no surprise that the QM8K packs support for Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Atmos, , DTS Virtual:X, and HDR10+, and certifications for IMAX Enhanced & AMD FreeSync PP.

Compared to its predecessor, the QM8K has a 40% wider color viewing angle, 35% more dimming zones, and up to 65% higher peak brightness. As stated by TCL, that translates to “up to LD3800 Precise Dimming… and up to HDR5000 Peak Brightness.”

Available today, the 65″ and 85″ are available for $2,300 and $3,800, respectively. All TCL will say about availability of the 75″ and 98″ versions is that they’ll release sometime next month for $3,000 and $6,500, respectively. Honestly, the latter is not a bad price for a mondo 98″ TV.

Given that I’ve deemed the Roku the best streaming service, I’m bummed that TCL’s mid- to premium-tier TVs no longer ship with Roku built in, but rather Google TV. It’s not my streaming platform of choice, but it’s fine. That may be damning with faint praise, but it’s easily fixed with the purchase of a standalone Roku streaming box.

TCLs have long impressed me. I’ve been using them since 2017, and I’ve had no longevity issues, and customer service has been solid enough that I recommend them to all who’ll put up with my raving.